/Haider Ali Arrest: What is the case against Pakistani cricketer held in UK

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali is under police investigation for a criminal offence in the UK, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) assisting him with legal aid to help ‘protect his rights throughout the process.’ Haider Ali’s arrest in the UK made headlines worldwide, with the latest reports suggesting that the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) interviewed him under caution over allegations of rape of a minor during Pakistan Shaheens' tour of England, which concluded recently. The PCB, however, has provisionally suspended the 24-year-old pending the outcome of the inquiry, who was a senior member of the ‘A’ squad.

"The PCB has been made aware of a criminal investigation currently being conducted by the Greater Manchester Police involving cricketer Haider Ali," the PCB statement said.



"The investigation pertains to an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens' recent tour of England.



"The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course. Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary."



Meanwhile, the GPM has confirmed receiving a report of a rape on Monday (Aug 4), saying, “We have arrested a 24-year-old man. It’s alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, at a premise in Manchester. The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”



Moreover, per Telecom Asia Sports, the Pakistani international was arrested at the Beckenham ground in Kent, where the Shaheens were playing a tour game against MCSAC. The sources closer to the information revealed that Haider had allegedly raped a minor of Pakistani origin, adding that the police had seized his passport before releasing him on bail.



“It’s apparently a rape case against a girl of Pakistani origin,” a source said.

