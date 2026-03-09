/‘Great seeing you’: Gautam Gambhir’s reply to MS Dhoni’s viral congratulatory post

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir responded to his former captain MS Dhoni’s viral social media post congratulating the Indian Team for winning the T20 World Cup 2026 by beating New Zealand in a lop-sided contest. Gambhir’s guidance helped the tournament’s co-hosts defend their T20 crown, becoming the first team to do so, while winning it at home, and more importantly, three times, the most by any side. With Gambhir receiving his credits, Dhoni also acknowledged it, but in his own way, and his former opener was quick to respond, winning the internet.

Dhoni and Gambhir were never best of friends, but they gelled together as teammates and helped India win countless matches, including the most significant one – the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka. While Gautam top-scored for India on that day, hitting a match-winning 97, MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 91 sealed the famous win for India. Considering Gautam’s earlier remarks on Dhoni’s match-winning six, which was widely considered as the best moment of that tournament, his latest reply to Dhoni’s ‘organic’ social media post suggests that the tensions have evaporated with time.

Taking to his Instagram handle to post a congratulatory message for the winning Indian Team, Dhoni spared a thought for the team coach Gambhir, suggesting that he should keep wearing the smile as it looks good on him. Dhoni wrote, “History gets created at Ahmedabad,big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide.such a pleasure to see all of u play. Coach Sahab (Sir) smile looks great on u, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done.enjoy guys. BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai (better not to write anything about Bumrah.CHAMPION BOWLER.”

Gautam’s subtle reply

Replying to his former captain’s remarks, Gautam wrote, “And what a reason to smile, great seeing you!”

Gambhir's reply to MS Dhoni Photograph: (Screengrab/Instagram)

Dhoni was there at the Narendra Modi Stadium, sharing space with former Indian captains like Kapil Dev and Rohit Sharma, while spending a good time in the VVIP stands with the ICC chairman Jay Shah and others. Having earlier graced the occasion with Rohit, as the two carried out the coveted T20 World Cup trophy before the toss, Dhoni was seen enjoying his time watching India maul New Zealand for fun.

