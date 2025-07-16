Wyndham Clark, US Open 2023 winner, banned by Oakmont club for locker damages

American golfer and US Open 2023 champion Wyndham Clark has been banned by Oakmont Country Club - venue of 2025 US Open - for damaging the locker at the prestigious Pittsburgh course. The pictures of damage done by Clark went viral after his campaign was over in the tournament played from June 12-15 last month. While Clark has apologised for the behaviour, the OCC has found it not suffice and has insisted that the player takes anger management classes in addition to other steps to be considered for reinstatement.

Clark currently is preparing for participation at The Open 2025 tournament in year's last major which begins Thursday (Jul 17) at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Talking about the incident a week after it happened, Clark had said: “I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened. But I’d also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA [United States Golf Association] and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up.”

The Oakmont club, however, is not convinced by the apologies has asked to pay for the damages and donate to a charity of the club's choice in addition to the anger management class before they consider allowing him back on the property.

“Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property,” club president John Lynch said in a letter first accessed by Golf Digest.

“Reinstatement would be contingent upon Mr Clark fulfilling a number of specific conditions, including full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the board’s choosing, and the successful completion of counselling and/or anger management sessions,” the letter further added.