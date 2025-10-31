/'Generational fraud': Shubman Gill faces online backlash after poor show in 2nd T20I vs Australia

India’s vice-captain Shubman Gill had a tough day in the second T20I against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday (Oct 31). Opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma, Gill struggled to score runs and eventually got out for just five runs off ten balls. He was caught at mid-off while trying to hit Josh Hazlewood. Gill’s poor form in T20Is has continued since his return to the format in Sep 2025. Since his comeback, he has made only 169 runs in nine T20I innings at an average of 24.14 and a strike rate of 148.24.

Overall, Gill has scored 747 runs in 30 T20I innings, averaging 28.73, with one century and three fifties. After the latest failure against Australia in Melbourne, many fans on social media expressed their disappointment and questioned his place in the T20I side. Several users on social media also raised concerns over Yashasvi Jaiswal being left out, as Gill was preferred over him for the Asia Cup and was brought back as the team’s vice-captain.

On the social media, one user wrote, “Meet the so-called generational talent, Shubman Gill.” Another commented, “After watching Gill’s T20I performance, I genuinely feel bad for Yashasvi Jaiswal.”

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I