From Rohit's T20I captaincy to central contracts: BCCI apex council meet on Dec 21 with a 12-point agenda

Just two days before the IPL 2023 mini-auction, in Kochi, the BCCI apex council meet is set to take place on December 21 with a 12-point agenda. As per the information obtained from BCCI sources, Team India's T20 World Cup review, Rohit Sharma's captaincy future in the shortest format, and the annual central contracts 2022/23 are one of the top agendas of the meeting.

Among all the agendas, the venues for the upcoming home series are also set to be ratified. It is to be noted that the Rohit-led Indian team will commence 2023 with a white-ball series versus Sri Lanka, comprising three T20Is and ODIs each, which will be followed by equal number of T20Is and ODIs versus New Zealand beforer hosting Australia in a four-match Test series, i.e. part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and three ODIs prior to IPL 2023's commencement.

One of the top agendas will remain the review of India's T20 WC campaign, in Australia, where the pre-tournament favourites bowed out with a ten-wicket loss versus eventual winners England in the second semi-final. Moreover, there are strong rumours of Hardik Pandya set to succeed Rohit as the new T20I captain whereas split captaincy-coaching has also made the headlines in recent times. Thus, more clarity is expected on these issues. It is to be seen if the new selection committee, which will succeed the Chetan Sharma-led panel, will be announced by then or after the meeting.