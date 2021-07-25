'Free pizza for life': Mirabai Chanu gets delicious offer after winning silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Athletes follow a disciplined training and fitness regime to maintain their physique and athleticism; they sacrifice their favourite food items to maintain their diet habits and compete at international levels. However, some of the prominent sportspersons in India sometimes share their 'cheat meals', for instance, remember when cricketer Virat Kohli talked about his love for 'Chole Bhature'. Interestingly, the latest star to join the list is none other than Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India's star weightlifter was heard in one of the media interviews that she wishes to eat pizza and that too 'a lot of it'. Now, Domino's India has offered her "PizzasForLife". In a tweet, the food outlet wrote, "She said it, we heard it We never want @mirabai_chanu to wait to eat again so we’re treating her to FREE Domino’s pizza for life!"

The American food outlet had also congratulated the weightlifter moments after she won the medal and opened India's tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, it wrote, "Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE pizza for life Congratulations again!!"

From a heartbreak at Rio Olympics to winning glory at Tokyo, Mirabai Chanu talked about her journey while speaking exclusively to WION. The silver medalist and her coach Vijay Sharma opened up on a length of topics. She also said that now, she wants to go home as she has not been able to due to the preparation for the Olympics but firmly mentioned that she will continue to train as there is a lot yet to achieve.

The 26-year-old Mirabai Chanu managed a total lift of 202 kgs (87kgs in snatch + 115 kgs in clean and jerk) to claim the silver medal. She finished behind the Olympic champion Hou Zhihui of China, who set an Olympic record with a lift of 210 kgs (94+116). Indonesia’s Aisah Windy Cantika took the bronze medal with an effort of 194kg (84+110).

Chanu has given a reason to smile to all the Indians amid the Coronavirus (COID-19) crisis. From India Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, the entire nation wished Chanu for bringing home the glory. The celebrations in her home town were rather special. Family and neighbours of Mirabai Chanu reacted while watching her win the Silver medal for India. "We are very happy today. This is a result of her hard work. India and Manipur are proud of her," her relative in Imphal told ANI.

#WATCH | Manipur: Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations as they watch her win the #Silver medal for India in Women's 49kg category. #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/F2CjdwpPDc — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021 ×

