Formula One: Charles Leclerc signs contract extension at Ferrari, commits long term future with Italian outfit

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has extended his stay with Italian Formula One giants Ferrari after signing a new deal on Thursday (Jan 25). Leclerc, who finished fifth in the Formula One standings in 2023 will continue his stay with Ferrari in his sixth consecutive season as he tries to surpass the Max Verstappen to clinch his maiden title. While the length of the new contract was undisclosed, it is expected that Leclerc will stay with the 16-time champions in the near future. The journey so far 😍 flip through @Charles_Leclerc’s special moments with us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QRkuRyX2k5 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 25, 2024 × Leclerc extends stay at Ferrari

"I'm very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come. To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old," Leclerc said in a statement.

"My dream remains that of winning the world championship with Ferrari and I'm sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy." × Not since the Austrian Grand Prix in 2022 has Leclerc won a race on the Formula One circuit and will look to end that drought in the upcoming 2024 season. His last pole position came in the Las Vegas GP but was not able to convert that into a win. In the entire 2023 season, he secured six podium finishes and ended with 206 points.

Leclerc’s best performance came in the 2022 season when he finished runner-up to Verstappen in a one-sided title parade. However, he had to stretch to the final lap of the season to clinch the second spot ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez when went toe-to-toe at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"Charles... has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now, dating back to a time before he first sported the prancing horse emblem on his race suit," said Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

"We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his determination and commitment are elements that can make the difference in helping us reach our goals."