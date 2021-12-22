Former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya named assistant coach of Lucknow IPL franchise

Former India wicket keeper-batter Vijay Dahiya on Wednesday was appointed as the assistant coach of the new Lucknow franchise ahead of IPL 2022.



Dahiya's appointment is the third major announcement after Andy Flower was appointed as the head coach and Gautam Gambhir roped in as the mentor by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Group.

The 48-year-old Dahiya, who featured in two Tests and 19 ODIs for India, currently serves as the head coach of the Uttar Pradesh team in men`s domestic cricket.



"I am delighted and grateful for the opportunity given to me to work with the Lucknow IPL franchise," said Dahiya in a statement posted by the RPSG group on their Twitter account.



Dahiya had previously served as the assistant coach of two-time IPL winning team Kolkata Knight Riders. He has also worked as the talent scout for Delhi Capitals, apart from coaching the Delhi Ranji team.

The Kolkata-based group, who previously ran the Rising Pune Supergiant team in 2016 and 2017 IPLs, had bought the rights of Lucknow franchise for a whopping INR 7090 crore in October.