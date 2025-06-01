/PSG thrash Inter Milan to lift maiden Champions League title, Desire Doue shines with two goals

Paris Saint-Germain became just the second French club to win the UEFA Champions League on Saturday (May 31) as they thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in the summit clash. Playing at the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich, PSG’s triumph was led by 19-year-old Desire Doue as they also completed the full season with a treble of French Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France and the Champions League. PSG’s triumph also sees them qualify for the UEFA Super Cup where they will face Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur at the start of next season.

PSG thrash Inter Milan

Having served a treat in the semifinal, there was no such drama for Inter Milan as they were outplayed from the start. It took only 12 minutes for PSG to open the scoring as former Inter defender Achraf Hakimi converted from a Doue square ball. The lead was quickly doubled seven minutes later as Doue turned goal scorer to help PSG assert their dominance over the contest. Luis Enrique's side would then hold on to the lead until half time.

The second half did not bring joy to the faces of Inter Milan fans as PSG continued to dominate the final third. Doue scored the third goal of the match in the 63rd minute having already become the youngest scorer in a Champions League final since 2004. While one hand was already on the Champions League trophy, winter signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and second half substitute Senny Mayulu made it 5-0 to PSG.

PSG register historic feat

The Champions League win means PSG became the latest 24th different side to win the Champions League. After Marseille’s triumph in the 1992-93 season, they are the second French team to lift the European Cup. Their last appearance in the final in 2020 had seen them lose 1-0 to Bayern Munich in Lisbon, however, there was no denying them on Saturday. The 5-0 win is also the biggest in the history of a Champions League final while it is the third-highest scoring final.