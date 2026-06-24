/FIFA World Cup 2026: US eases travel restrictions on Iran ahead of crucial Egypt clash

US officials have confirmed that Iran’s football team will be allowed to enter the United States two days before its third match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The decision comes despite strict travel rules that have been placed on the Iranian delegation during the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States.

Andrew Giuliani, Executive Director of the White House World Cup Task Force, said that Iranian players were only allowed to enter the US one day before their first two matches in Los Angeles. Originally, officials had expected the team to arrive on the same day as each match.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security announced that Iran would be permitted to enter the country two days before its match against Egypt in Seattle on Jun 26. However, the team must still leave the US on the day the match ends.

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Officials stated that all other security measures and travel restrictions remain in place. They also stressed that the United States is committed to ensuring a safe tournament for players, team staff and supporters.

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Reports suggest that the travel rules were relaxed because there are no direct flights between Tijuana, Mexico, where Iran is currently based and Seattle.

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If Iran finishes second in its group and advances to the next round, the team’s following match would be played in Dallas.