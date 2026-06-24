/WATCH | 'Next question': Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses query on Messi after Portugal's 5-0 win

Cristiano Ronaldo finally got on the scoresheet at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the Portugal captain had no interest in discussing Lionel Messi after his side's emphatic victory over Uzbekistan. Portugal cruised to a 5-0 win on Tuesday (June 23), with Ronaldo playing a key role by scoring twice. Following the match, a reporter attempted to ask Ronaldo about Messi, but the veteran forward quickly shut down the topic. "Next question," Ronaldo replied.

The moment came shortly after Messi added another milestone to his remarkable World Cup career. The Argentina captain became the men's all-time leading scorer in World Cup history with 18 goals, surpassing Germany legend Miroslav Klose. Messi also leads the Golden Boot race with five goals from Argentina's opening two matches. Rather than discuss his longtime rival, Ronaldo focused on Portugal's response after a disappointing start to the tournament and reflected on his own return to scoring.

The 41-year-old failed to find the net in Portugal's opening draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo but responded with two goals against Uzbekistan.

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Watch the video when Ronaldo shuts down question on Messi

Reflecting on the period between matches, Ronaldo admitted it had been one of the most challenging stretches of his career.

"It was a difficult, dark week. It felt like I was already retired from football," Ronaldo said. “But I held on, like I always do, because I believe in work more than anything else.” Despite the difficult spell, Ronaldo revealed he never lost faith and credited his teammates for helping him bounce back. "I knew my teammates were going to help me, too. It was difficult, I have to admit, but we're back. I'm very happy," he added.

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Cristiano Ronaldo scripts FIFA World Cup history

Ronaldo's brace also secured another historic achievement, making him the first men's player to score in six different World Cup tournaments. However, the Portugal captain insisted that team success remains more important than personal accolades. "Records are always nice to break, but my goal is to help the national team achieve its objectives," Ronaldo said. "The most important thing was the team's work and the confidence we had."