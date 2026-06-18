/FIFA 2026: Will Neymar feature in Brazil’s crucial clash against Haiti? Here’s what we know

Brazil have suffered a setback ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match against Haiti, with Neymar reportedly ruled out of Friday's game. Brazil will be aiming for a win after opening their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco. There had been hope that Neymar would return after reports suggested that the 34-year-old was even seen training with the Brazilian squad at their base in New Jersey, raising expectations among fans.

However, new reports from Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte claim that Neymar will not be included in the squad for Friday’s match and will not travel with the team to Philadelphia, where the game will take place.

His absence is a major disappointment for Brazil, who struggled to create chances against Morocco. In that match, Morocco took the lead through Ismael Saibari’s goal before Vinicius Junior equalised it. Despite several attempts, Brazil could not find a winning goal.

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Neymar is still recovering from a calf injury suffered in May, which also forced him to miss Brazil’s warm-up matches against Panama and Egypt before the tournament.

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There is now uncertainty over whether Neymar will be able to play at all in this World Cup. Earlier reports suggested he might not be fit until the knockout rounds.