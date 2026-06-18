/FIFA 2026 | Harry Kane breaks World Cup record for most penalty goals

England captain Harry Kane made World Cup history on Wednesday (Jun 17) by becoming the player with the most penalty goals (excluding shootouts) in the tournament. The 32-year-old opened the scoring for England from the penalty in their Group L match against Croatia at the FIFA World Cup 2026. It was his fifth World Cup penalty goal, moving him clear at the top of the all-time list.

Kane scored three penalty goals during the 2018 World Cup, two against Panama in the group stage at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium and one against Colombia in the Round of 16. He added a fourth penalty goal against France in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

His latest penalty against Croatia took his total to five, more than any other player in World Cup history, excluding penalty shootouts.

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Harry Kane’s penalty goals in FIFA World Cup

Goals Vs Venue Date 1 Panama Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod 24 Jun, 2018 2 Panama Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod 24 Jun, 2018 3 Colombia Otkritie Arena, Moscow 3 Jul, 2018 4 France Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 10 Dec, 2022 5 Croatia AT&T Stadium, Dallas 17 Jun, 2026

Behind Kane on the list are Gabriel Batistuta, Eusebio, Rob Rensenbrink and Lionel Messi, who each scored four World Cup penalty goals.

Most goals in FIFA World Cup from penalties

Player Country Total attempts Goals Harry Kane England 6 5* Gabriel Batistuta Argentina 4 4 Eusebio Portugal 4 4 Rob Rensenbrink Netherlands 4 4 Lionel Messi Argentina 6 4

Kane now has 10 World Cup goals overall, matching the record for the most goals scored by an England player in the tournament’s history.

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