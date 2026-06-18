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FIFA 2026 | Harry Kane breaks World Cup record for most penalty goals

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 17:01 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 17:01 IST
FIFA 2026 | Harry Kane breaks World Cup record for most penalty goals

Harry Kane Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Harry Kane made World Cup history on Wednesday by setting a new record for the most penalty goals in the tournament, excluding shootouts.

England captain Harry Kane made World Cup history on Wednesday (Jun 17) by becoming the player with the most penalty goals (excluding shootouts) in the tournament. The 32-year-old opened the scoring for England from the penalty in their Group L match against Croatia at the FIFA World Cup 2026. It was his fifth World Cup penalty goal, moving him clear at the top of the all-time list.

Kane scored three penalty goals during the 2018 World Cup, two against Panama in the group stage at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium and one against Colombia in the Round of 16. He added a fourth penalty goal against France in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

His latest penalty against Croatia took his total to five, more than any other player in World Cup history, excluding penalty shootouts.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Harry Kane’s penalty goals in FIFA World Cup

GoalsVsVenueDate
1PanamaNizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod24 Jun, 2018
2PanamaNizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod24 Jun, 2018
3ColombiaOtkritie Arena, Moscow3 Jul, 2018
4FranceAl Bayt Stadium, Al Khor10 Dec, 2022
5CroatiaAT&T Stadium, Dallas17 Jun, 2026

Behind Kane on the list are Gabriel Batistuta, Eusebio, Rob Rensenbrink and Lionel Messi, who each scored four World Cup penalty goals.

Most goals in FIFA World Cup from penalties

PlayerCountryTotal attemptsGoals
Harry KaneEngland65*
Gabriel BatistutaArgentina44
EusebioPortugal44
Rob RensenbrinkNetherlands44
Lionel MessiArgentina64

Kane now has 10 World Cup goals overall, matching the record for the most goals scored by an England player in the tournament’s history.

Where to watch and stream England's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches?

England's group-stage matches in FIFA World Cup 2026 will be aired across WION's sister company Zee5 app and website.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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