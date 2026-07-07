/FIFA 2026 | Belgium put aside Balogun drama vs USA to punch round of 16 ticket

Belgium delivered a footballing lesson to co-hosts USA on Monday (Jul 6), thrashing the co-host 4-1 in the Round of 16 to book a quarter-final date with Spain in Los Angeles on Friday (Jul 20). Charles De Ketelaere struck twice, Hans Vanaken pounced on a horror error from goalkeeper Matt Freese, and veteran Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to complete the rout at Seattle's Lumen Field. The result ended a dream run for the tournament co-hosts and brought a bitterly disappointing close to a campaign that had gripped the host nation, denying the USA a first World Cup quarter-final appearance in 24 years.

Belgium overcome Balogun drama

The tie had been overshadowed even before kickoff by a storm around US striker Folarin Balogun, who was named in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI a day after FIFA suspended a one-match ban on him following lobbying from US President Donald Trump. Belgium's football federation had challenged his eligibility earlier on Monday (Jul 6), but FIFA threw out the appeal without much deliberation.

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On the pitch, Balogun barely got a sniff of the game as Belgium took charge. De Ketelaere put the visitors ahead inside nine minutes before Malik Tillman's deflected free-kick leveled things in the 31st minute. The USA's joy didn't last, though, as De Ketelaere restored Belgium's lead just two minutes later with a header, and Vanaken made it 3-1 in the 57th minute after Freese was caught in possession outside his box.

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Lukaku added gloss to the scoreline with a stoppage-time strike. FIFA president's office is yet to comment on the fallout from the Balogun row, but Belgium coach's post-match reaction focused squarely on his team's display rather than the pre-match drama.

What next for Belgium?

Belgium will now face Spain, who edged past Portugal 1-0 in a match that doubled up as Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup farewell. Substitute Mikel Merino settled it deep into stoppage time at Arlington's AT&T Stadium. Ronaldo, playing his sixth and final World Cup at 41, said he'd take time before deciding on his future, calling his international career something he'd walk away from "with a clear conscience."

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