/FIDE World Rapid Championship: PM Modi hails Koneru Humpy and Arjun Erigaisi for winning bronze; Magnus clinches title

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Dec 29) praised Indian chess players Koneru Humpy and Arjun Erigaisi for winning bronze medals at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championships in Doha. The Prime Minister's recognition comes as both the players performed very well against their strong international opponents, making it a proud moment for Indian chess. Koneru Humpy, the defending champion, ended the tournament with 8.5 points and was tied for first place after the final round. However, tie-break rules placed her third and she narrowly missed winning the title again.

PM Modi congratulate Koneru on his X, stating, “Congratulations to Koneru Humpy, who finished strongly at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha, securing the Bronze medal in the women's section. Her dedication towards the game is commendable. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead.”

If Humpy had won, she would have been the first woman to claim three World Rapid titles, after her earlier wins in 2019 and 2024. She also missed the chance to win the title two years in a row.

Meanwhile, the gold medal went to Russia’s Aleksandra Goryachkina. Humpy will now focus on the upcoming World Blitz Championship, going to held in Doha.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Arjun Erigaisi for his achievement. The 22-year-old finished third in the Open category, as Magnus Carlsen and Aleksandra Goryachkina emerged as the winners. This is Carlsen sixth FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship title in the Open category.

With this result, Arjun became only the second Indian man, after Viswanathan Anand, to win a medal at the World Rapid Chess Championships.

PM Modi posted on X saying, "Proud of Arjun Erigaisi for winning the Bronze medal in the open section at the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha. His grit is noteworthy. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours."