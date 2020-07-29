England announce squad for first Test versus Pakistan

England National Selectors on Wednesday named an unchanged squad for the first Test match against Pakistan starting on Wednesday 5 August 2020 at Emirates Old Trafford. The three-match series will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment.

England will head to the Pakistan series on a victorious note after the Joe Root-led side defeated the West Indies 2-1 in the recently concluded and successful series. The England squad for the first Test remains unchanged and it would be interesting to see what combination the hosts play in the first Test.

England Test Squad:

Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves:

James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dan Lawrence (Essex).

Commenting on the selection of the squad, National Selector Ed Smith, said: “After three Tests in quick succession against the West Indies, we now turn to an equally condensed Test series against Pakistan, with 15 days of Test cricket scheduled in a three-week period.

“Our 14-man squad is unchanged.

“County cricket now restarts on Saturday 1st August. We want to have sufficient reserves inside the biosecure Test match ‘bubble’, but we may also want to give opportunities, where possible, for the reserves to play county cricket. As we seek the best balance here, England may make changes to the reserves during the three-match series against Pakistan.”

The squad and reserves report to Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday 2 August 2020.

England vs Pakistan Three-match Test Series: Full Schedule

1st Test: England v Pakistan, 5-9 August, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

2nd Test: England v Pakistan, 13-17 August, Ageas Bowl, Southampton

3rd Test: England v Pakistan, 21-25 August, Ageas Bowl, Southampton