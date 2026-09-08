/Duleep Trophy Final: Shami and Mukesh hand East Zone command over South Zone

Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar picked up two wickets each as East Zone kept South Zone in check at stumps on day three of the Duleep Trophy Final. After being smashed left, right and centre by East Zone batters, mainly captain Ishan Kishan, who clobbered a magnificent 270, South Zone failed to replicate a similar batting masterclass, as they were reduced to 242 for six in 80 overs on day three, trailing by 466 runs. Despite the scorecard, East Zone bowlers rallied on this placid Chepauk surface, with India internationals Devdutt Padikkal and captain Tilak Varma among the half-centurions.



Unlike the East Zone openers, who added 100 for the first wicket on the opening day, South Zone openers Ricky Bhui and keeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan departed within 100 in the first session. While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s quick call to take a review for a caught behind proved vital as Bhui departed in just the sixth over, Shikhar Mohan, who impressed with the bat in the first innings, dismissed Jagadeesan on 32.

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Padikkal, fresh from his breakthrough series in Sri Lanka where he top-scored for India (328 in two Tests), also including two hundreds, continued from where he had left off. His partner and touted future star, Shaik Rasheed, scored a gritty 27 before Shami’s snorter trapped him in the middle of the stumps. Soon after, Padikkal departed on 62 off 104 balls, with Mukesh Kumar providing a crucial wicket.

WATCH - Shami and Mukesh tear through South Zone's middle order -

South Zone, at one stage, were reeling at 129 for four.

