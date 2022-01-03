Despite Virat Kohli's absence, here's why India are favourites against South Africa in Johannesburg Test

India are without their talismanic captain Virat Kohli in the ongoing second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers in Johannesburg. After a brilliant start to the three-match series with a thumping victory in the series-opener in Centurion, the Indian team would be looking to continue their winning run in Johannesburg and clinch the series with back-to-back wins.

However, Kohli's absence is a major blow for the visitors as the skipper not only led his troops to perfection on the field but was also looking to return to form with the willow. In his absence, KL Rahul is leading India in the second Test against the Proteas.

As India look to pull off a rare Test series win in South Africa this time around, Kohli's absence has come as a big hurdle on their way to glory. Nonetheless, it's the visitors, who are the favourites against hosts South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

India have not enjoyed much success when it comes to Tests in South Africa with just four wins so far against the Proteas in their own backyard. India have also never won a Test series in the Rainbow nation but have a great chance this time around with a 1-0 lead.

India unbeaten in Johannesburg

Despite India possessing a woeful record in South Africa overall, the visitors have been unbeaten in Johannesburg over the years. India have never lost a Test match at the Wanderers and have a phenomenal record at the venue. India have so far played five Tests in Johannesburg, winning two and drawing three matches.

India's record at the venue, which has assisted fast bowlers heavily over the years, proves why they are favourites against South Africa in the ongoing second Test despite not having Kohli in the line-up. India head coach Rahul Dravid was the first Indian captain to lead the team to a victory in a Test match against South Africa back in 2006.

Dravid & Co. had beaten the Proteas at the Wanderers in 2006. When asked about the team's brilliant record at the venue, Dravid said he can't explain the reason behind the team's dominance but said the Indians have always enjoyed playing at the venue.

"For some reason, the boys have always enjoyed playing at the Wanderers. It's a quicker pitch, but the bounce maybe hasn't been as much as at Centurion in the past. It is a strange one, it's one of those things, I can't exactly put a finger on the reason.

"It may be a familiarity with the city, the ground for some reason we've always done well there and it is hard to figure out why, but I really hope we continue that now," he said.