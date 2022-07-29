CWG 2022: England's Alex Yee secures maiden gold of Games

Home favourite Alex Yee has won the first gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, taking victory for England in the men`s triathlon here on Friday. Yee chased down Hayden Wilde to clinch victory in 50 minutes 34 seconds, beating the New Zealander by 13 seconds with Australia`s Matthew Hauser three seconds further back.



Wilde had been hit by a 10-second penalty, which cost him dear, after leading heading into the 5km run. Yee described his win as "my greatest achievement ever", adding, "It`s the first time I`ve been able to race in front of my parents for a long time at a major Games."

"I`m just happy. It`s bizarre it`s me that`s doing this and I can feel extremely grateful to be in this situation. I feel proud to be a triathlete today, to see so many different nations who I`ve never raced before and who are doing triathlon for the first time.



"It`s just wicked. Really proud of the guys in my team, they helped me," he said.