CSK vs RR, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match?

On Friday evening (May 20), the one-time winners Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the defending champions and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 68 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

While Rajasthan have already made it to the playoffs (they just need to take care that their positive NRR isn't hit badly incase of a loss), they still have lots to play for. If they win, they will assure themselves of a top-two finish, however, a loss will mean they will have to take a longer route to reach the final. On the other hand, the Chennai franchise will be desperate to finish off a forgettable season with a win. So far, they have managed only four victories from 13 games and have been a pale shadow of themselves.

Talking about Rajasthan, Jos Buttler remains the Orange Cap holder but has lost some form in the recent outings. He will like to get back among runs before the playoffs. RR would be eager to finalise their team combination, especially knowing who will be their fourth overseas player, as the time to chop and change has gone. CSK, on the other hand, have been rusty with both bat and ball. Expect some more new faces to appear in the playing XI and learn from none other than MS Dhoni, who will play his last game on the 22-yard cricket strip this year.

Match prediction for CSK vs RR clash: The venue has been favourable for batters as well as the spinners. Expect a high-scoring affair, around 165-170-plus, especially if RR bat first. While the odds favour RR to pip CSK, will the Yellow Army stun the 2008 champions with a narrow win?