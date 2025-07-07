/IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan takes dig at 'lucky player' Zak Crawley after batting failure at Edgbaston

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has taken a big dig at Zak Crawley after the batter failed to impress in the Edgbaston Test, which the hosts lost by 336 runs on Sunday (July 6). While England had mixed success with the bat, Crawley had a Test match to forget as they lost the match in the final session. According to Vaughan, Crawley is lucky to have won as many caps as he has right now, taking aim at the opener.

Vaughan takes dig at Crawley

"In my time watching, playing for and covering England, he is the player luckiest to have won as many caps as he has," former England captain Vaughan wrote of Crawley in Britain's Daily Telegraph.

"He has to count himself fortunate to have played 56 games while scoring just five hundreds and averaging 31."

"Crawley is so exasperating because he has the game... But he has to score more runs at the top of the order,” Vaughan added.

England made 407 and 271 in their both innings with Crawley scoring a combined 19 runs including a duck in the second innings. He was scalped by Mohammed Siraj in both the innings, highlighting his struggles against swing bowling. Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184) bailed England out in the first innings, but that was not the theme in the second innings.

Needing 608 runs to win, England were never in the running to chase the massive total after Shubman Gill’s 269 followed by 161 in the second innings propelled India to safety first position. Gill and Co needed seven wickets heading into the final day, which was achieved in the final session of the play.

The win sees India level the five-match series at 1-1, with the next Test match starting at Lord’s on Thursday (July 10).