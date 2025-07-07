/'Just do well for country,' Akash Deep's sister sends strong message to India quick after Edgbaston heroics

India enjoyed a historic outing on Sunday (July 6) after they England by 336 runs to register their maiden win at Edgbaston in a Test match with Shubman Gill and Akash Deep playing a key role. The latter’s role became vital as India were able to bowl out the English side in the final session of Day 5. However, it was the background story of Akash Deep that melted the internet as his sister Akhand Jyoti Singh struggled with cancer.

Akash Deep played a key role in India’s win on Sunday having scalped a 10-wicket haul for the first time in his career. After the win, his sister opened up on the performance and stated “it is a matter of pride” as she continues to receive treatment for cancer.

Akash Deep’s sister sends strong message

"It is a matter of pride for India - he has taken 10 wickets. Before the England tour, we went to meet him at the airport. I told him, 'I’m absolutely fine, don’t worry about me, just do well for the country.' I am in the third stage (of cancer), and the doctor has said the treatment will go on for six more months, after which we’ll see," Akash Deep's sister said in an interview with India Today.

Before the series began, it was reported that the Indian pacer was finding it hard to manage time on-field due to his sister’s medical struggles. However, he has overcome that period and helped India win the Edgbaston Test, which was the nation’s first in the eight attempts.

Needing 608 runs to win, England were never in the running to chase the massive total after Shubman Gill’s 269 followed by 161 in the second innings propelled India to safety first position. Gill and Co needed seven wickets heading into the final day, which was achieved in the final session of the play.

The win sees India level the five-match series at 1-1, with the next Test match starting at Lord’s on Thursday (July 10).