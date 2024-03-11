Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hints at his future as Blues continue to struggle

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he would never 'quit' his job even as the Blues struggle to perform at the highest level. As the club goes through a tough time, fans have started losing patience as a section of them booed Pochettino during last weekend's draw at Brentford.

Having replaced Graham Potter, Pochettino is yet to make a mark with the brand of football his side is playing. With a second consecutive season outside Europe looking likely, there have been rumours that the Argentine might get the sack.

"The fans are not going to love any more another coach at Chelsea. I knew it was going to be tough [and] we need time and belief," he said.

"If you compare with the past, when you are in a different project, people need to understand. I've tried to explain. I talk, I move my mouth, but you don't hear," he added.

Asked if he would consider walking away, he replied: "No. Why? Never."

F*** off Mauricio

Apart from giving the 'F-word' treatment to Pochettino and demanding his sacking, the Chelsea fans last week chanted against owner Todd Boehly and sang former manager Jose Mourinho's name as well.

Quizzed about the reception he received, Pochettino admitted he did not feel loved by Chelsea fans but added he was not worried by it.

"Someone asked me, 'You feel the love from the fans?' No. We need to build our relationship. You build your relationship by winning games but at the moment we are not matching the expectation. Normally in football, you pay with the coach or with the people above."

Having taken over a struggling Chelsea side, Pochettino has managed a mixed bag of results so far. His side went down against Liverpool in the League Cup final in the dying seconds of the game and remain 11th in the Premier League.

Pochettino will have the opportunity to win some of the fanbase as his side squares up against a similarly struggling Newcastle United on Monday (Mar 11) night at Stamford Bridge. With only 11 games to go in the PL season, Pochettino would hope that the Blues get European football, even if it means participating in the Europa Conference League.