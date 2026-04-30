/Champions League, semi-final | 'How the hell': Why referee overturned penalty decision given to Arsenal vs Atletico?

The Champions League semi-final first leg between Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid on Wedneday (Apr 29) at Riyadh Air Metropolitani in Madrid, Spain ended in a 1-1 draw but was decided by the penalties, both given and denied. Arsenal may very well have won the match if not for a penalty given by the referee but overturned later after review. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wasn't happy about it at all and was literally 'fuming' at the decision. The moment happened late in the game when Eberechi Eze was tackled by Atletico defender David Hancko. Referee Danny Makkelie awarded the penalty in what as the 78th minute of the game, only for VAR to deny it. Was VAR right in overturning the penalty call?

Why VAR overturned penalty decision in Arsenal vs Atletico?

In the 78th minute, with the game poised at 1-1, Eze made a run towards Atletico's goal post when he was tackled by Hacko, who had already costed Atletico a penalty by fouling Viktor Gyokeres in the first half. The ref gave it a penalty but changed his decision after looking at the replays multiple time on the pitcside monitor. Makkelie, who had already awarded one penalty to each time in the game, decided after looking at the replays that the contact was not enough to warrant another penalty. Have a look at the video below:

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Arsenal manager Arteta was not impressed at all with te overturning decision, something which could prove crucial when the two sides meet again in a week's time for the second leg of the semi-final.

"What I’m incredibly ­fuming with is how the hell the penalty on Ebs gets overturned in the ­manner that it happened when there is no clear and obvious error. This changes the course of the game. And at this level, I’m sorry but this cannot happen." Arteta said, holding nothing back.

"A very clear explanation of the decision is what happens for a period of time [when] a referee has to watch it 13 times. What’s more clear than that? It’s impossible and we are all fuming about it," he added.

Arsenal vs Atletico first leg semi-final ends in a draw

In contrast to the first semi-final between PSG and Bayern, which saw one goal being scored every 10 minutes of the match, the Arsenal vs Atletico match saw the first goal in 44th minute. The English Premier League side's Viktor Gyokeres was fouled in the dying moment of the first half and given a penalty, on which he scored to take the team 1-0 ahead going in to the half time. Atletico returned the favour with Julian Alvarez scoring the equalizer in the 56th minute, also on a penalty and that was the last goal of the game.