'Cancel class for emotional recovery': Student's appeal goes viral after India's CWC final loss to Australia

The whole nation is fretting over India's six-wicket loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday (Nov 19) in Ahmedabad. Given Rohit Sharma-led India entered the final on the back of a flawless run, winning all their ten games, the home side were favourites to lift the coveted trophy in front of a packed Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, however, Pat Cummins-led Australia proved their worth once again in an ICC final to walk away with their sixth ODI WC title.

Being asked to bat first, India were dismissed for 240 in 50 overs with Rohit (47), Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66) being the top-performers. Mitchell Starc (3 for 55), Cummins (2 for 34) and Josh Hazlewood (2 for 60) restricted the Indians on a slow batting surface before Travis Head's 137 and Marnus Labuschagne (58) weathered the storm for the Aussies, after their initial struggle which saw them reeling at 47 for 3, to go past India's score in 43 overs.

After missing out on another opportunity to win an ICC title, Indian players are shattered whereas the entire country is also in sheer disappointment. Amid all this, a student also made heads turn, requesting his institution to give a day off from classes collectively to recover from the huge setback.