/Brazil legend Roberto Carlos hospitalised after heart problem during vacation

Former Brazil and Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos on Wednesday (Dec 31) undergone a surgery for a heart problem, according to a report by Spanish sports newspaper Diario AS. The 52-year-old, who now works as an ambassador for Real Madrid, was on a holiday in Brazil when doctors found a problem during a medical check-up. According to reports, Carlos first went for tests because of a small blood clot in his leg. During further scans, doctors noticed that his heart was not working as it should. He was then admitted to hospital and underwent surgery in which a catheter was inserted.

The operation was expected to take around 40 minutes but lasted nearly three hours due to a complication, but despite this, the surgery was successful. Carlos is said to be out of danger but will remain in hospital for another two days as doctors continue to monitor his condition. The former defender later confirmed to media that he is feeling fine.

Roberto Carlos is widely regarded as one of the greatest left-backs in football history. He earned 125 caps for Brazil and spent 11 seasons with Real Madrid. He played in the 1998 World Cup final and was also a part of the Brazil team that won the tournament in 2002.