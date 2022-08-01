'Behave like a human being' - Shahid Afridi on 'city biases' in Pakistan team selection

Babar Azam-led Pakistan were thrashed by Sri Lanka, by 246 runs, as the two-match Test series between the Asian giants ended in a 1-1 stalemate in the Island nation. Earlier, Babar & Co. had won the series opener by four wickets, in pursuit of 342.

After the Test series, many slammed the team selection of the Babar-led side as some former cricketers raised questions over all-rounder Shadab Khan's absence whereas Md Rizwan was also slammed, for being backed despite low scores since his hundred versus Australia, in the home Test series early this year. Since then, he has had scores of 1, 0, 19, 40, 24, and 37.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has now opened up on Rizwan's recent low scores. The ex all-rounder believes certain pressure needs to be on the keeper-batter after his poor performances with the bat. "You have to keep pressure. The more stronger the bench is, the more careful the player will be about his performance. Rizwan hasn't been performing, and I believe that on tours like this, Sarfaraz coud have been given an opportunity (who last played a Test three years ago, versus South Africa),” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

When asked by the anchor about how people include arguments over city biases (Sarfaraz hails from Karachi, Pakistan) as a reason for a player's selection in the national side, Afridi made a glaring remark.

“The biggest problem is that politics has come into everything here,” Afridi said, before stressing how people in the country bring in politics even during major crisis such as floods.

“The biases about cities is going for a long time now. Someone will say, 'this guy is from Karachi, or this guy is from Lahore' (while talking about selection in the team). I don't think these things should happen. Insaan ke bacche ban jaaye toh behetar hai (behave like a human being),” Afridi further opined.