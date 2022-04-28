Badminton Asia Championships: Indian stars Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth bow out

While ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Badminton Asia Championships after winning their respective matches, it was curtains for Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth here on Thursday (April 28).



The London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal`s women's singles campaign ended in the round of 16 with a 21-12, 7-21, 13-21 loss against China`s Wang Zhi Yi. World championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth also went down to China`s Weng Hong Yang 16-21, 21-17, 17-21 in a men`s singles second round match that lasted an hour and 17 minutes.

The mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro also lost 18-21, 18-21 against Malaysia`s Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing in a 30-minute clash.