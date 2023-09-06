Asia Cup: 'We weren't told...,' Afghanistan coach rues NO INFORMATION about calculations after Sri Lanka loss

Afghanistan suffered a heartbreak in Asia Cup 2023 as they failed to qualify for the Super Four stage after losing to Sri Lanka by narrowest of margins. It was, however, Afghanistan team dugout and somewhat officials' mistake that the Asian minnows couldn't qualify for the next stage.

Chasing 292, Afghans needed to score those runs in 37.1 overs to beat Sri Lanka on net run rate. Sri Lanka, however, rocked Afghanistan early as they brought them three down for 50 runs. Rahmat Shah (45), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (59) and Mohammad Nabi (65 off 32) then brought Afghans back in the game.

The match was poised perfectly well with Afghans needing 16 runs off next 10 balls but Kasun Rajitha sent Najibullah Zadran back on the fourth ball of the 36th over to tilt the game in Lankan's favour. Rashid Khan (27 not out off 16) then kept his team in the game with 12 runs off the next over's last three balls.

With three runs needing on the first ball of the 38th over Mujeeb holed out and Rashid sank on his knees, thinking the game was over but only it wasn't. Afghanistan still had a chance to win and qualify by reaching 293 after 37.2 overs, 294 after 37.3, 295 after 37.5, 296 after 38 overs, or 297 after 38.1.

The last batsman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, although seemed to have no knowledge of this just like Rashid Khan. Farooqui blocked the first ball he faced - a juicy full-toss, he defended the next one before getting out on the fourth ball of the 38th over as Afghanistan lost by two runs.

Speaking on the situation after the match, Afghan coach Jonathan Trott admitted that they didn't have the knowledge of those equations.

"We were never communicated those calculations," he said. "All we were communicated was we needed to win in 37.1 overs. We weren't told what the overs in which we could get 295 or 297. [That we could win in] 38.1 overs was never communicated to us."

Nonetheless, Afghanistan will rue this rare chance as they miss out on the Super Four berth but they can take pride in putting up a show for their fans in the stadium and fans back home.

