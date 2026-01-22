/AO 2026: Osaka tones down 'jellyfish' look, opponent Cirstea gave her a stare but Japanese player wins in end

Japan's Naomi Osaka is back with another teal dress at the Australian Open 2026. In the round 2 match on Thursday (Jan 22), Osaka took her fashion down a notch but upped her game a level. During her 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win, at Margaret Court Arena, against Sorana Cirstea, who is playing her last Australian Open, Osaka looked full of confidence despite dropping the second set. The Japanese, however, was so determined that eventually her 'C'mons' got under the skin of Cirstea and two shared a tense moment after the match was over and they fullfilled the handshake formality.

Naomi Osaka dress in Australian Open 2026 Round 2

Unlike her first round appearance, when Osaka walked out in 'jellyfish mode', the second round dress was toned down by removal of the couture wide-brim hat, veil and parasol. Osaka was though still wearning the same teal coloured dress with matching shade of tendrils flowing flawlessly. Take a look yourself:

She even inspired fans with her look in the first round that a couple of fans were seen sporting a veil while waching her match. Speaking about the fans going with her fashion choices, she said: "I’m really glad that you love it," making their day fo sure as visible by the smile:

On the fashion choices, she added: "Just something fun I like to do on the court. I like to express myself through clothes."

Okay, but was the the drama with Cirstea?

After the match, Cirstea, after handshake with Osaka, kept looking at her for a moment. The Japanese player then asked the chair umpire, "what was that for?" and then explained it later.

“Apparently a lot of ‘C’mons’ that she was angry about," Osaka revealed. "She could have asked me (to stop). Honestly ... no one’s ever complained about it before. Also the umpire didn’t tell me I was wrong — the umpire said I was fine. Like, I thought we moved past it," added an emotional Osaka.

Cirstea, later on, said that the issue was getting unnecessary attention and added: "There was no drama. It was just a five-second exchange between two players that have been on tour for a long time. It stays between us."