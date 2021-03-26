2nd ODI: Ben Stokes says 'sorry' to his late father after getting dismissed for 99 - Watch

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Friday demolished the Indian bowling attack as he hammed 99 runs off just 52 deliveries in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. However, Stokes missed out on a well-deserved century after he edged a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery at 99. As Stokes walked back to the dugout after his dismissal, he was seen looking up to the heavens and saying "sorry” to his late father.

Stokes was even seen showing the folded middle finger gesture as a tribute to his father, Ged. Ben's late father got part of his finger amputated instead of getting it operated on to continue his rugby league career in the 1980s as he couldn't afford to miss matches.

Stokes looked gutted as he made the long walk back to the dugout after missing out on what would have been his fourth ODI century. However, he did the damage in his 99-run knock as he smoked 10 sixes and four boundaries.

England went on to seal a comfortable six-wicket win in the second ODI to level the series 1-1. Jonny Bairstow hammered a brilliant century while stitching a memorable partnership with Stokes.

Stokes was named the Gamechanger of the match for his heroics.

Earlier, Stokes received an official warning from on-field officials after mistakenly applied saliva on the match-ball during the second ODI on Friday.

Applying saliva has been banned by the ICC after matches resumed post COVID-19 forced break.