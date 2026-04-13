/'Let’s go Gujarat Titans': Manchester United legend backs Shubman Gill, tweet goes viral

Former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand shared a warm message for Shubman Gill and the Gujarat Titans for the upcoming fixtures of IPL 2026. Posting on X on Sunday, Ferdinand revealed he had kicked off his day by watching the IPL clash. He added that his packed schedule would also include the Chelsea vs Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, followed by a live episode of his podcast and later tuning into the The Masters. In his post, he enthusiastically cheered for Gill and the Titans while outlining his “Super Sunday” plans.

“Super Sunday… Feet up! First up… Let’s goooo @ShubmanGill @gujarat_titans Then let’s see if City puts pressure on Arsenal. Then Rio Presents Live, finishingoff with Rory winning the Masters," Ferdinand tweeted on Sunday evening.

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This isn’t the first time Ferdinand has praised Gill. Back in February, the former England defender spoke about the young batter, noting how quickly he stood out for his nature compared to other athletes he has met.

“I meet a lot of sports stars on my travels, but not many have shown me their curious mind so quickly, like Shubman," Ferdinand had said.

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Ferdinand also interacted with fans on the social media, mentioning that he intends to visit India during the season to experience IPL matches live from the stadium.