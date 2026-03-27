/‘Got their kits dyed at some dupatta lane’: Kamran Akmal slams PSL over jersey colour fiasco

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal strongly criticised the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after a strange incident during the opening match of the 2026 season between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium sparked controversy. During the match, the white ball unexpectedly turned pink after dye from Hyderabad’s jerseys rubbed off on it. The incident soon gained attention on social media, with many dubbing it a “pink-ball game.” Akmal also mocked the situation, joking that the team’s kits looked cheaply dyed as the colour came off so easily.

“I genuinely thought Hyderabad Kingsmen got their kits dyed at some dupatta lane back home, the kind where they recolor white clothes for bargain rates,” said Kamran Akmal.

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In cricket, players usually polish the ball on their shirts or towels to maintain shine and help with swing, however, this case raised concerns about the quality of the jerseys, with critics calling it an embarrassing moment for the league.

Hyderabad Kingsmen's captain Marnus Labuschagne also spoke about the incident in the post match conference, noting that he had never seen anything like this before. He mentioned that he noticed the ball changing colour early in the match and even asked the umpires about it. While marks sometimes come from bats or pads, he said it was unusual for clothing to cause this.