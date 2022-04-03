Today's match summary in memes: Netizens find the funniest ways to describe Pakistan political drama

The ongoing political drama in Pakistan has become fodder for memes on social media forums as netizens have come up with hilarious jibes to define the political unrest in the South Asian nation.

On Sunday (April 3), the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan somehow managed to avoid voting in the parliament, which was meant to oust him from power.

The opposition parties gathered with a motion of no confidence in Khan's government, but the assembly deputy speaker of the parliament refused to accept it.

The political drama has been going on for the past couple of weeks as Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) lost its majority in the 342-member assembly last week. It has been understood that more than a dozen PTI members had indicated they would cross the floor.

The cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was expected to lose but now, going as per the political developments in the country, a potential constitutional battle has been set up.

Meanwhile, the political chaos has left netizens to come up with funny memes. Netizens have also targetted Shehbaz Sharif, who was tipped to replace Imran Khan.

Check out some of the memes here:

Haters gonna say that this meme was created for IMRAN KHAN. 😖😁😁😁 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/DAYYMppBvA — Fayaaz Takkar♐ (@fayaaz_takkar_) April 3, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, Imran Khan, during a televised address to the nation, called for fresh elections after the national assembly of the country was dissolved and a no-confidence motion against Khan was blocked.

Dissolution of the national assembly means fresh elections must be held in the country within three months. Pakistan's State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said that fresh elections in Pakistan will be held in 90 days.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Habib made the announcement, although a final decision will come from the president of Pakistan and the election commission.

