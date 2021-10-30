Taliban's leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada makes first-ever public appearance in Kandahar

Taliban's Supreme leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada finally made his first ever public appearance at a Madrassah in Kandahar.

Akhundzada's first address at the famous Darul Uloom Hakimah Madrassa focused towards military officials, claim local sources.

When Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15 this year, reports started surfacing soon that claimed that the leader — who had before this never made a public appearance and whose whereabouts have largely remained unknown — was present in Kandahar city of Afghanistan.

"He is present in Kandahar. He has been living there from the very beginning," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had claimed in August and deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi had added that the supreme leader will be making a public appearance soon.

However, his followers were disappointed when the supreme leader of the terrorist organisation did not come out to meet the locals even after weeks.

More than a month after Taliban's takeover, news started surfacing that the supreme leader Akhunzada was dead as his whereabouts were still unknown and there were reports of deputy prime minister Mullah Baradar also being declared dead in a violent clash with the Haqqanis during talks of government formation.

The supreme leader has always been maintained a secret profile as very limited information is available about his daily role in the organisation. Akhunzada had taken over as the Taliban chief in 2016 when he had to step in to save the terrorist organisation from a crisis.

