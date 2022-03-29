Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for China to attend conclave on Afghanistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday left for China on a three-day visit, at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, to attend a conclave on Afghanistan, Dawn reported.



According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the third meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries will begin on Tuesday and run through Thursday.

Also read | Pakistan: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar resigns ahead of no-confidence motion



Qureshi will also interact with his counterparts from participating countries, the statement added.



The Ministry highlighted that Pakistan had initiated the Neighbouring Countries format in September 2021, "with a view to evolving a regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan".



Pakistan had hosted the first such meeting on September 8, 2021.



"Pakistan fully supports a regional approach on Afghanistan for promoting durable peace and stability in the region," the Ministry said in its statement.

Also read | Pakistan PM Imran Khan, who faces a no-trust vote, calls it a foreign-funded conspiracy



It further maintained that Pakistan will continue to support the international community's efforts to advance the shared objectives of a "peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan".



Prior to departing for his China visit, Qureshi said that Afghanistan must not be seen through a regional prism, but as a "shared and collective responsibility".

Watch | Gravitas: 9 remarks that reveal Imran Khan's state of mind