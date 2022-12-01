Pakistan fails to get discount on crude oil from Moscow

A media report on Thursday stated that a Pakistani delegation failed to get its demand of a 30-40% discount on crude oil sanctioned from their Russian counterpart, as the latter refused any help and said that all volumes were committed.

The delegation, consisting of State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Secretary Petroleum Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood, joint secretary and Pakistan Embassy officials, had requested for a discount on crude oil during their meeting in Moscow on Wednesday.

The reports stated that the talks failed to reach a conclusion but the Russian delegation said that it will consider the demands of Pakistan in future and relay its decision through diplomatic channels.



Pakistan was further asked by the Russian delegation to first fulfil its commitment towards the Russian proposed Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP), which will be constructed from Karachi to Lahore.