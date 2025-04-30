An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolted Pakistan on late Wednesday (April 30), according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As the massive earthquake hit the nation, tremors were felt across the country.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 21:58:26 (IST) today," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The residents in affected areas reported feeling the tremors on social media, while many evacuated the buildings as a precautionary measure.

However, no loss of life or property was reported.

On April 12, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks, according to NCS.

After that, on April 27, a 4.4 magnitude of earthquake struck Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat and its adjoining areas with a depth of 185 kilometres and epicentre in Hindukush.

People came out of their homes in panic and began evacuating for precautionary measures.

Notably, Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults.

Pakistan falls on three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian — as per the geological engineer Muhammad Rehan, creating five seismic zones within the country.

Hence, earthquakes in Pakistan are often occurrences.

