Key Afghan-Pakistan border crossing closed as forces exchange fire: Report

Pakistani security sources said that the main border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan was closed on Wednesday (September 6). Locals reported hearing gunfire at the Torkham crossing and said individuals in the bustling border area near the Khyber Pass ran once the shooting began.

Security forces from both countries exchanged fire, which reportedly killed at least two Afghan soldiers killed. Four Afgan soldiers were injured and one Pakistan soldier was also injured in clashes at the Torkham border. But so far, there's no official confirmation.

According to local reports, Pakistani Taliban (TTP) spokesman and a key commander have claimed that TTP fighters in "large" numbers have entered Chitral district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan's Kunar, Nuristan and Badakhshan provinces.

A TTP commander told The Khorasan Diary, "An operation in Chitral district has been launched by the TTP and various villages have been captured. It started at 4 am this morning. We will share pictures as well as currently we are having poor internet issues there."

Torkham border crossing is a border crossing between the Pakistani city of Torkham and Afghanistan. It is located along the Grand Trunk Road on the international border between the two countries.

Disputes linked to the 2,600 km border have been a bone of contention between the neighbours for decades and the crossing has been closed several times in recent years, including a closure in February that saw thousands of trucks laden with goods stranded on each side of the border for days.

