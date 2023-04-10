'We will continue to work together': Israel PM Netanyahu reinstates Defence Minister Gallant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (April 10) reinstated Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Addressing a press conference, Netanyahu said the two resolved their disagreement over Gallant's public call last month for a halt to the government's bitterly divisive judicial overhaul plan which he said became a threat to Israel's security. "I've decided to put our differences behind us," Netanyahu said, adding he and Gallant worked closely together throughout the last two weeks.

"Gallant remains in his post and we will continue to work together for the safety of the citizens of Israel," he told reporters.

On March 26, the prime minister's decision to sack Gallant triggered mass protests. However, a report by the news agency Reuters on April 3 said Netanyahu delayed the dismissal of his defence minister.

On Monday, Netanyahu said he would restore calm and security to Israel following rising tensions over the last week. The country has witnessed heavy clashes, shootings, rocket strikes and a car-ramming attack since last week.

A day after the Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, over 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel, an attack which the Israeli army said was most likely carried out by Hamas. Israel then responded by striking the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, targeting terror infrastructures that it said belonged to Hamas.

And last Friday, an Italian tourist was killed and seven others injured in a car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv.

This latest surge in unrest comes after Prime Minister Netanyahu announced a "pause" for dialogue on judicial reform legislation. Citing sources, the news agency AFP reported on Monday that the Israel-Palestine conflict this year claimed the lives of at least 94 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian, and one Italian.

(With inputs from agencies)

