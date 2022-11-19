'Final stage has arrived': PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary asks marchers to prepare for Khan's long march

"Final stage has arrived," says PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary in anticipation of the day the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan will order his supporter to gather in Rawalpindi.

In a tweet, Chaudhary wrote, "The final stage has arrived. Be prepared. Imran Khan will give a call today to reach Rawalpindi." He added that when approaching Rawalpindi through Grant Trunk Road, which is located at a distance of 23.8 km, he said that PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, who are heading different will meet near Rawat, The Express Tribune reported.

Rawat was decided as the greeting place by the PTI leaders. On Saturday, an enormous gathering of workers, women and elderly people will travel to Rawat via the Islamabad region.

Security arrangements:

After the PTI chief Khan was attacked, the security has been upgraded. For the security of the PTI long march and to maintain communication with the necessary authorities, command and control have been established in Rawalpindi. On building roofs, at than 100 snipers have been stationed. In light of the possibility of terrorism and sabotage in the circumstances, Rawalpindi police have also been told to maintain a state of high alert.

A 24-hour presence from the deputy superintendent of police headquarters would be made at the centre to monitor everything. More than 2,500 police officers have been assigned to duty in the inner circle surrounding the container holding the PTI chairman and other dignitaries.

Further, three security gates will be continually maintained throughout the lengthy march, and special commandos and snipers will be stationed on the container housing Imran Khan and other officials. As per sources, no one will be allowed to access the main container without a security clearance.

(With inputs from agencies)