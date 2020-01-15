Dawood Ibrahim still lives in Pakistan under the security of ISI says, former gang member

Dawood Ibrahim's ex-gang member and erstwhile underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala have revealed that he still lives in Pakistan.



In a media report, Ejaz who was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) said that the leader of the D-company still lives in Karachi under the security of ISI, a report



He further exposed his two addresses, 6A, Khayaban Tanzim Phase-5, Defence Housing Area, Karachi and D-13, Block 4, Clifton, Karachi.



All his security needs are catered by the national intelligence agency of Pakistan which provide him there best commandos, he added in the report.



He also revealed that ISI provides a safe haven to noted criminals like Chota Shakeel and Anis.



ISI even helps them in getting fake passports so that they can travel to different countries without getting caught.



According to him, Ibrahim has a large base in Kathmandu, which is used by him to smuggle Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) into the Indian territory through the border.



Some key officials at the Pakistan Embassy in the Nepal capital act as an aid in the operation of this smuggling.