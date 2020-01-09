Afghanistan: 2 military personnel killed in chopper crash in Farah province

Two military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday in Porchaman District of Farah province, Afghan Defence Ministry said.

"An AAF helicopter (MI-35) crashed just before noon today in Porchaman District, Farah province, due to technical issues. Sadly two of our brave pilots were martyred", Sputnik quoted Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence as saying.

Farah Governor Mohammad Shoaib Sabet specified that the chopper was transporting ammunition to the province's district of Parchman.