Afghanistan hopes the US-Iran tensions won't impact Chabahar project

Afghanistan has said while the ongoing US, Iran tensions are not impacting Chabahar project, it hopes smooth working of the project will continue in the future.

Speaking to WION from Kabul, Afghanistan's Transport ministry spokesperson Alisina Saeed said, "No impact as of now to Chabahar port. Hopefully, no impact will happen, as you know US extended waiver for the port".

Last week, the US killed top Iranian Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, which has sparked fears of a major turmoil in West Asia which can impact India's key connectivity project in Iran, the Chabahar project.

Located at southeastern Iran, on the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar is the home for Iran's only oceanic port. The operation of the Shaheed Beheshti Port at Chabahar was taken over by India Ports Global Co in December 2018. Over 5 lakh tons of cargo has been handled from the port since then.

In December 2019, it was agreed by India, Afghanistan and Iran to include Mormugoa and New Mangalore Port from India in the designated route under the Chabahar Agreement.