5.3 magnitude quake hits Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan area

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale struck near Gilgit-Baltistan area in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 5:19 pm (UTC) on Monday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake had a depth of 38 km and struck at the North-Western part of Idgah of PoK.

The tremors of the earthquake were reported from Hunza, Gilgit, Ghazar and Skardu districts of Gilgit-Baltistan which caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes and other buildings.

Tremors were also felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other surrounding areas.

However, there has been no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake.