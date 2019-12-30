14 servicemen killed in Afghanistan in Taliban assault

At least 14 servicemen were killed in Afghanistan's northern province of Jowzjan after Taliban terrorists carried out an attack on a security checkpoint, media reported, citing a local official.

According to the 1TV broadcaster, at least five other people received injuries as a result of the attack.

The Afghan army retaliated and killed seven militants and injured three, the broadcaster said.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades.

The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization.