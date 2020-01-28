Pakistan: 12 killed, 2 injured in gas clyinder blast in Lahore

File photo. Photograph:( Zee News Network )
12 killed, 2 injured due to cylinder explosion in a perfume factory.
At least 12 people were killed and two others suffered injuries after gas cylinders exploded in a perfume factory in Shahdara area of Lahore.
An operation is underway to rescue the remaining people trapped under the debris.
According to residents, at least 15 workers were inside the factory when the fire broke out.
Further details are awaited.