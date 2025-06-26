/WATCH: Dragon docks at International Space Station with Shubhanshu Shukla onboard; post-docking steps begin

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) crew, including India’s Shubhanshu Shukla, successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) at 6:30 am ET (4:00 pm IST) on Thursday, June 26. The docking, known as ‘soft capture,’ was smooth and marked a key milestone in the mission, which lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 25 at 12:01 pm IST. This event makes Shukla the second Indian to travel to space, 40 years after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's mission in 1984, and the first Indian astronaut to reach the ISS.

Shukla, a 39-year-old fighter pilot and the mission pilot, is part of a four-member international crew. Alongside him are Peggy Whitson (USA), the mission commander and a former NASA astronaut; Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary), both serving as mission specialists.

What's next?

The crew is set to spend 14 days aboard the ISS, undertaking various scientific experiments. Organised as a joint effort by NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space, with support from ISRO. This mission represents a growing trend of commercial human spaceflight involving international collaboration.

Post-Docking Process Begins, Hatch Opening 2 Hours Away

Following the successful docking, the post-docking sequence is underway before the astronauts can enter the ISS. The first step, known as ‘soft capture,’ was completed as the Dragon spacecraft latched onto the docking port. This is followed by ‘hard mate’, a process involving mechanical latches and hooks engaging to form a secure, airtight connection between Dragon and the ISS.

Next comes the leak check and pressure equalisation phase, during which engineers carefully inspect for air leaks and gradually balance the pressure between the spacecraft and the station. Once a safe and stable environment is confirmed, astronauts remove their helmets or suits, known as suit doffing, and system readiness is verified, ensuring all life support and airflow systems are operational. Only after these procedures are completed, typically two hours post-docking, will the hatch be opened, allowing the Ax-4 crew to officially enter the ISS.