/Shubhanshu Shukla’s touching farewell to wife before Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force has officially entered orbit as part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday. The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre, Florida, at 12:00 PM IST (2:30 AM EDT). The launch marks a historic first for India, with Shukla becoming the country’s first astronaut to travel to the ISS. The spacecraft, travelling at over 27,000 kilometres per hour in low Earth orbit, is expected to dock with the ISS around 4:30 PM IST on June 26 after a 28-hour journey. Just before departure, Shukla shared a heartfelt message for his wife, Kamna Shukla, expressing deep gratitude for her constant support.

Shukla is joined by three international crewmates—mission commander Peggy Whitson from the United States, and mission specialists Tibor Kapu (Hungary) and Slawosz Uznanski (Poland), both representing the European Space Agency. This is the first ISS mission for all three participating nations—India, Hungary, and Poland—since their initial crewed spaceflights nearly four decades ago. The Axiom-4 mission, organised by Axiom Space in collaboration with SpaceX, ISRO, and international partners, underscores growing cooperation in commercial space exploration.

Farewell message before departure

Before departing Earth, Shukla shared a personal message on social media, expressing gratitude to his team, friends, and family. His note included a special mention of his wife, Kamna Shukla. “Special thanks to Kamna for being the wonderful partner that you are. Without you none of this was possible, but more importantly none of this would matter,” he wrote. The post was accompanied by a poignant photograph of the couple bidding farewell through a glass partition, a quiet moment before a momentous journey.

Shukla and Kamna’s story traces back to their school days in Lucknow, where they met in primary school. Now parents to a six-year-old, the couple’s long-standing bond has stood alongside the pilot’s rise through the Indian Air Force and into space history.

Milestone for Indian spaceflight

In orbit, Shukla addressed the nation with a brief message: “This is the beginning of India’s space programme. Every Indian should feel proud. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.” The mission serves as a precursor to ISRO’s planned Gaganyaan mission in 2027, and India’s long-term goal of landing an astronaut on the Moon by 2040.