Now, children in United Kingdom will get 'life-changing' peanut allergy treatment

UK's National Health Service (NHS) has secured a deal for a new oral treatment that could help hundreds of children in England with peanut allergies. The Independent reported that up to 600 children are expected to be treated this year and 2,000 a year after that will be treated.

England will be the first in Europe to provide the treatment Palforzia, which is an oral immunotherapy, indicated for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may occur with accidental exposure to peanuts.

This can will give a sigh of relief to the mothers who remain worried that their kids might consume peanuts while they are in school, birthday parties or and eating out and carry adrenaline injections to treat anaphylaxis.

ALSO READ | Scientists discover new muscle layer in human jaw that helps it in stabilisation

Although, it is advised that self-injectable adrenaline (epinephrine) must be available to the patient at all times. Anaphylaxis is termed a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

Palforzia is indicated for the treatment of patients aged 4 to 17 years with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy and may be continued in patients 18 years of age and older.

It is important to note that the medicine should be administered under the supervision of a health care professional qualified in the diagnosis and treatment of allergic diseases.

ALSO READ | Covid: Australian researchers examine if blood thinner nasal spray offers protection

Sophie Pratt, the mother of nine-year-old Emily, who took part in the trial, told PA Media that it had "changed our whole family's lives".

"The treatment we received has meant that Emily is free from limits and the fear that the tiniest mistake could put her life at risk, and it has removed all the tension and worry that the simple act of eating loomed over us every day," she said.

NHS medical director Stephen Powis as quoted by The Independent said: "It will reduce the fear and anxiety for patients and their families who may have been living with this allergy for years, and carrying around emergency medication just in case."

